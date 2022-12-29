CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon on the South Side and a responding officer was injured in a “scuffle.”

Just before 1:40 p.m., police responded to the 8700 block of South State on the report of shots fired.

Police said a 25-year-old was near a commercial business when he was approached by multiple suspects. One of them shot the man in the arm.

The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

While responding to the shooting, police said officers were confronted by a person who was near the scene and “a scuffle ensued.”

The person was taken into custody and one officers was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.