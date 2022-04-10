CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on a CTA bus on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown gunman on a northbound bus in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road just before 12:15 a.m. when the gunman fired several shots.

The driver of the bus stopped immediately after hearing the shots and the perpetrator fled the bus northbound on foot.

The man was struck to the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.