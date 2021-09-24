Man shot on CTA bus in Irving Park, police searching for suspect

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot on a CTA bus in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man was on the bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. when he was engaged in a verbal altercation with another man.

During the argument, the other man revealed a handgun and fired shots, striking the 37-year-old man to the hip area.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially reported in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.