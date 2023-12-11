CHICAGO — A man was shot while driving on the Near North Side on Monday morning and his car was found at a car wash.

At around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block North Orleans on the report of a shooting.

Police believe a 42-year-old man was driving when a gray vehicle, with two males inside, approached. One suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire at the 42-year-old’s vehicle.

He was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

At this time it’s unknown if the shooting took place at the car wash or if the man drove there after being shot.

No one is in custody.