CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon at the CTA Red Line 79th Street station.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 3100 Block of W. 79th St. Responding officers found a male shooting victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.