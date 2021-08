A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Pulaski.

The unidentified shooting victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.