CHICAGO — The family of a man shot and killed on his way home from work Wednesday night is pleading for justice.

Robert Martinez, 29, and his fiancée were at a stoplight in the 2300 block of S. Western in Little Village around 6:10 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire.

Martinez was shot several times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez’s father, Robert Urrutia, was told the gunman got out of a car to shoot his son.

“These people can’t go around just killing innocent people for no reason just because they don’t like the way they look, or what they’re driving. It’s a very bad decision on their behalf, and they should be brought to justice,” Urrutia told WGN News.

Martinez’s fiancée was not injured.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.