Man shot, killed near Chinatown elementary school

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school in Chinatown.

At around 12:30 p.m., police said a man was walking on a sidewalk in the 200 block of West 23rd Place when shots were fired from a silver two-door vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle and shot the victim again before fleeing in the vehicle.

The man, whose age was not given, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the same block as Haines Elementary School. Children at the were going to recess at the time of the shooting, witnesses said.

“She was outside for recess when she heard the shots,” parent Michael White said. “She was nervous, scared like any other kid would be. It’s sad.”

Around the same time of the shooting, police responded to a robbery at Central Port Emporium, near 23rd and Wentworth. Surveillance footage showed a man, approximately 6’1″-6’3″ wearing a green-hooded coat, rob the store of hundreds of dollars.

A suspect was taken into custody in relation to the shooting on. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.