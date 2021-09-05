Man shot, killed inside home in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man in his early 20s was shot to death inside an Evanston home late Saturday night, according to police.

Evanston police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, and that a preliminary investigation shows it likely stemmed from an incident without injuries or shots fired at the Skokie Swift station.

The man was found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said multiple perpetrators fled the scene. Police ask anyone with information to call 847-866-5000.