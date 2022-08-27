CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot in the neck inside a restaurant Friday evening.

According to police, an unidentified offender shot from outside of a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street through a glass window, hitting the victim once in the neck at around 9:20 p.m.

The unidentified offender then fled the scene and the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Police said they currently have no one in custody, but Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.