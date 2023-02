CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning in a parking lot of a laundromat on the Far South Side.

At around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a laundromat near 130th and South Greenwood on the report of a shooting.

Police discovered a 28-year-old man unresponsive in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.