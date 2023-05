CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Old Irving Park.

Just after 11:25 p.m., officers discovered a 44-year-old man in the 3700 block of North Kenton with multiple gunshot wounds to the body inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and police said circumstances are not known at this time.

No one is in custody.