CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot in his car in West Garfield Park on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old victim, according to Chicago Police, was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4300 block of W. Maypole Avenue when shots were fired into the car at 9:56 p.m. He sustained a number of gunshot wounds in the abdomen, cheek, and head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody as Area Four detectives begin their investigation.