CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead on the city’s south side Friday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 7400 block of South Dorchester Ave in the Grand Crossing neighborhood just after 1 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting.

CPD said a 22-year-old male was inside a vehicle when he was shot in the armpit area. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.