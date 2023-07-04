CHICAGO — A 49-year-old was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of North Dearborn Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on reports of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that the man was in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old woman. The altercation became physical and the woman drew a gun and shot the man.

The woman was taken into custody.

No further information has been made available at this time.