CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed during a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Rogers Park.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of North Sheridan.

Police said a 45-year-old man was in his residence when an unknown suspect began knocking on the back door and then pushed the door open.

The suspect continued to make entry and the 45-year-old man was shot in the living room. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and died at the scene.

Police said the suspect ran northbound in an alley and a witness in the apartment called 911. No further details were given.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.