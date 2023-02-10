CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North Kedzie.

A security guard told WGN News a man believed to be Valverde came in and had a few drinks at the bar and at some point, went outside to smoke. While outside, Valverde got into an confrontation with someone, the guard indicated.

The guard said he went outside as Valverde pulled out a gun and pointed it toward people.

CPD was called and said as they arrived, Valverde was seen fleeing toward an alley at the corner of Troy and Grace.

Police said Valverde fired his gun at officers and they fired back, striking him. He was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

COPA is investigating the shooting and the two officers involved, a 12-year veteran and a probationary officer, were placed on routine administrative duty.