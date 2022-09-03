Witnesses say the veteran confronted a group at a nearby cemetery after they sped through the neighborhood. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station.

Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a fanny pack and shot the victim in the chest, finger and forearm.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, there are currently no offenders in custody, but Area Two detectives continue to investigate.