CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the south side late Tuesday night.

According to Chicago Police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. One man was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

There were others in the shop when the shooting occurred.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and wore a black ski mask and has not been found.

Area 2 detectives are currently investigating the case.