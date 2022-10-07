CHICAGO — A man shot by officers inside a Chicago police district station Wednesday has been charged with six felonies.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a man, later identified as Terick Bland, 43, of Maywood, walked into the lobby of the CPD’s Ogden District station — located in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

During a press conference Wednesday, Supt. Brown said officers assigned to the station’s front desk saw Bland with a plastic bag in his hand with a gun barrel coming out of it.

“The offender shouts and rants anti-police sentiment and then begins pointing the gun at the officers working the front desk in the lobby of the 10th District. As this occurs, officers draw their weapons, fire their weapons,” Brown said at the time.

Bland was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. On Friday, Chicago police announced that he was charged with five counts of aggravated assault involving peace officers and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred less than two weeks after police shot another man inside the CPD’s Homan Square facility. The man allegedly scaled five flights of the building’s fire escape before he grabbed two guns off a table and pointed them at officers.

Bland is due in bond court on Friday.