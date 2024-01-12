CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded while sitting in a parked vehicle on the South Side Friday morning.

The man, 43, was in the 6300 block of South Eberhart at around 9:30 a.m. when a possible Red Hyundai approached, CPD said.

Three to four males exited the vehicle with firearms and shot at the man. The 43-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD believes a female was driving the other vehicle and it fled northbound.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.