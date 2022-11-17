CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station.

Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 32-year-old man was in his vehicle when a red vehicle pulled up alongside and two occupants fired shots.

The 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the body. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.