Man shot in the neck while in parking lot of Ford City Mall

CHICAGO – A man was shot in the neck while he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Ford City Mall.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

Officers were called to 76th and Cicero around 3 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 40-year-old man occupied a vehicle in the parking lot of Marshall’s at Ford City Mall when he was wounded.

The man was taken to the hospital, paramedics said, in serious condition.

The mall remains open. Investigators are on scene. No suspect is in custody.

