CHICAGO — One man was wounded Monday night in a shooting on the North Side that left a trail of blood more than a block and a half long.

Around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Elm, just off Division near Clybourne, Chicago police say the victim was in Seward Park when he heard shots and felt pain.

The 39-year-old man had been shot in the lower leg. According to scanner traffic, a police officer put a tourniquet on the victim before he was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In an update, authorities said the shooting victim is listed in good condition.

Officers canvassed the scene for shell casings and focused on a fenced area.

As a result of the shooting, Division is shut down from Wells to Orleans as officers expand the crime scene. Once the victim was shot, police said he ran almost two blocks down the street before collapsing, leaving a blood trail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.