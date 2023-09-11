CHICAGO —A man was shot in the leg near the newly-opened Bally’s temporary casino in the city’s River North neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:47 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North State Street. Police said the 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a silver Dodge pick-up truck fired shots.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened just a block from the Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Avenue, where Bally’s opened a temporary casino on Saturday.

Police sources tell WGN News that investigators do not believe the victim is connected to Bally’s and was not believed to be coming from the casino when the shooting occurred.

Monday afternoon Bally’s released a statement that said, in part, “We are confident this situation was completely unrelated to our temporary venue. Providing the best in state-of-the-art surveillance and a 24/7 security team, we hold the highest standards in providing security and monitoring the casino’s perimeter. We will continue working closely with CPD and other law enforcement agencies.”