CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck while traveling in a vehicle in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 95th Street.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking the man in the neck.

The man called 911 and continued traveling westbound to the 1600 block of West 95th Street. He was then transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.