CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck while riding a Red Line train on the South Side Wednesday evening.

At around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the Cermak-Chinatown station, located in the 100 block of West Cermak, on the report of a person shot.

A 31-year-old man told authorities he was shot on the train between 35th Street and Cermak.

He was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Cermak-Chinatown.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.