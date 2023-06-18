CHICAGO — A man is in custody after a shooting that left a man in critical condition and led to a car crash in River North Saturday evening.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was walking near the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Erie Street around 6:36 p.m. when an unknown individual approached him and opened fire, hitting him in the head.

The 27-year-old man self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is reported as being in critical condition.

Police said the offender fled in a Jeep, which struck another car near South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street. Responding Officers stopped the Jeep and placed the offender in custody.

Charges are pending as area detectives continue to investigate.