CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after he was reportedly shot in the groin on the city’s South Side.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a man was reportedly shot in the groin in the 7100 block of South King Drive in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man drove himself to a local hospital and remains in good condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody and it is currently unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.