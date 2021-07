A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO – A man was shot in the face after police say the suspected gunman entered a home on the South Side and opened fire.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was inside a residence on the 8300 block of S. South when the gunman shot him.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.