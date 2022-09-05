CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The man heard shots and felt pain. Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the left eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The mother of the 40-year-old man identified him as Maurice Blaock.
No one is in custody.
Police are investigating.