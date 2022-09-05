CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Maurice Blalock (photo provided by family)

Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The man heard shots and felt pain. Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the left eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The mother of the 40-year-old man identified him as Maurice Blaock.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.