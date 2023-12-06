CHICAGO — A man was shot at a gas station in an apparent road rage incident on the city’s South Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Falcon gas station in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said the 37-year-old man was outside the gas station when an unknown person exited a vehicle and approached him. The two got into a verbal altercation, and the offender then fired shots in the man’s direction.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body. He then self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

The scene remains active. An investigation is underway.