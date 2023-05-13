CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot in the lobby of an apartment building in Dearborn Homes on the South Side Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing in the lobby of a residential hotel near the 2700 block of South State Street around 2:43 a.m. when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man who produced a handgun and shot him.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the torso and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.