CHICAGO — A man was injured during an attempted robbery and after exchanging gunfire with one of the men who tried to rob him Saturday night in West Englewood, according to police.

The man, 31, was shot in the hand around 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street.

According to information from Chicago police, two men came up to him as he was getting out of his car and demanded his personal belongings.

The man, who has a concealed carry license, exchanged fire with one of the men who had a weapon, police said. The men left the area.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The men who tried to rob him haven’t been arrested yet, Chicago police said.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives.