CHICAGO — A man was shot during an attempted robbery inside an apartment building leading to a SWAT response in the city’s South Loop.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 14th floor of a building located at 1333 South Wabash. Police said a 27-year-old man was inside an apartment complex when someone attempted to rob him and fired shots, striking the man in the neck.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police and SWAT responded to the scene searching the building and area for the suspect involved.

No one is in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.