Man shot during attempted Gold Coast carjacking

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was shot after an attempted carjacking in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The man was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend on the 0-100 block of East Chestnut Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday when a man with a gun approached them and demanded the keys to his car.

The offender then fired a shot and struck the man in the neck before fleeing in a waiting Honda SUV.

The man transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.