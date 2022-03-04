Man shot, dog killed outside apartment building on North Side

CHICAGO — A man was injured and his dog was killed in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of N. Winthrop. A 35-year-old man was outside with his dog when an unknown person approached on foot and opened fire.

The man was shot in the right calf and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. The dog was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender fled on foot.

No one is in custody at this time as Area Three detectives investigate.