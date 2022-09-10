CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Near South Side early Saturday morning.

According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Another man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and face.

There was no more information provided. There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.