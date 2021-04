CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago say a man was shot and killed in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood Sunday evening.

It happened in the 9300 block of South Throop just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Officers were initially called to the area for shots fired. A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the backyard of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.