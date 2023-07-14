CHICAGO — A man was shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery at a liquor store in Bucktown.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Bucktown Food and Liquor in the 1900 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said about three offenders entered the liquor store and held up a total of six people at gunpoint. The offenders demanded property from a 26-year-old man and then shot him in the abdomen.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The five other victims had their property stolen, but were not injured.

The offenders then fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.