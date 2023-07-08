CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot near Oakwood Beach late Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. in a parking lot not far from the lakefront in the 3900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WGN News that the victim appeared to be trying to de-escalate a confrontation between the shooter and a meter maid when he was shot.

According to the witness, she was walking toward the lakefront when she heard the victim and the shooter arguing. Moments later, she said she heard a series of shots and ducked for safety.

When everything was clear, the witness said she called 911 and tried to comfort the man as they waited for first responders to arrive.

“I called 911—it took 15 minutes for the police and the ambulance to get here, which was obscene,” the witness said. “So, we were standing there comforting the man, letting him know that someone was on their way.”

Police have no one in custody as the investigation surrounding the incident continues.

If you or someone you know has information that can help CPD make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com