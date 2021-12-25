Man shot by Chicago police in exchange of gunfire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, police said in a preliminary statement.

Police said officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday when they noticed two men with handguns.

As officers began to approach, police said one of the two men fired shots toward the officers. An officer returned fire, striking the gunman. Police did not say where on the body the man was shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The second suspect fled the scene on foot and was later taken into custody by responding officers.

No officers were struck by gunfire in the incident, although officers were transported to a local hospital for observation.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duty for 30 days.