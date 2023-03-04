CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot in a vehicle in Englewood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 28-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of West 59th Street around 12:45 p.m. when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown offender.

After police arrived on scene, the man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, Area One detectives can be reached at (312) 747-8380, or anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.