CHICAGO — A man who was working with a violence reduction non-profit in Chicago was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the organization’s parking lot.

According to Chicago police, the man, 28, was walking around 12:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when he was approached by two people who fired shots. He was shot in the head and died on the scene.

Chicago CRED, a non-profit violence reduction organization, said the man had been with the program for nine months.

His identity hasn’t been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Chicago police or Chicago CRED.

“He came to us because he wanted a way out of his life on the streets and had made great progress toward that goal,” a statement from Chicago CRED read. “Because Chicago CRED targets the individuals at highest risk of shooting or being shot, we live with this possibility every day.”

The non-profit organization aims to reduce gun violence through street outreach, therapy, life coaching, education and job training.

Arne Duncan, the managing partner of Chicago CRED, said the man was killed as he was leaving.

“He had just written about how much achieving his high school diploma would mean to him and his family,” Duncan tweeted.

He asked for people to keep the man’s family and Chicago CRED in their prayers.

“The participant’s death is a reminder that we have so much more work to do to make Chicago a safe city with meaningful economic opportunities for everyone regardless of their background,” the statement read. “Our thoughts go to his family and friends as well our staff that has been traumatized by the loss. In his honor, we redouble our efforts to give young people at risk the chance for a safe, rewarding life.”