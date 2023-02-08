CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Kenwood in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police said the man was standing next to a pick-up truck when he was shot on his right side. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified him as Keith Strange.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.