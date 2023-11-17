CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed near the CTA Howard Red Line Thursday, hours after a nearby CTA train crash left dozens injured.

The deadly shooting victim was identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Sandy.

Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1600 block of W. Howard St. in Chicago’s Roger Park neighborhood following reports that a verbal altercation turned physical.

According to police, Sandy was shot in the stomach by an unknown offender who fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.