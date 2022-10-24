CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened around 9:13 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of North Whipple. Police said the man was in his apartment when he heard a disturbance coming from a second-floor apartment.

According to police, he stepped out into the hallway when an unknown man fired shots.

The 50-year-old was shot in the face and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the man as Carlos Rivera.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.