CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The man was driving on 500 block of West 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. when an unidentified man fired shots from the sidewalk, police said.

The 38-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating.