Man shot and killed in Horner Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in the Horner Park neighborhood after a shootout that led to a car crash.

An man was a passenger in a car that was traveling eastbound from Irving Park Road near the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday when shots were fired from an occupant in a Dodge sedan.

The vehicle the man was in then crashed into a parked car on the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue. The driver fled on foot and the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire. A weapon was recovered from the man’s vehicle

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting not far from where 37-year-old Janelle Gardiner was killed in a hit-and-run.