CHICAGO — A man of an unknown age was shot to death in Englewood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street at around 1:05 a.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking the man several times.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no one in custody and the homicide is under investigation by Area One detectives.